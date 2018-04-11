Troy man arrested following pursuit

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was arrested following a chase that began in Troy and ended across the county line in Shelby County in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Brian Gray, 35, of Troy, was arrested after a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on his vehicle at Eldean Road and North County Road 25-A around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Gray has been charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and two fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine charges. He was also charged with failure to comply and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Gray fled through Troy into the Stonyridge neighborhood. A Troy police officer saw Gray throw a pipe with alleged cocaine out the window in the area of Maplecrest. The pipe was recovered.

According to reports, Gray fled eastbound on Troy-Urbana Road and turned northbound on Alcony-Conove Road. A deputy attempted to use spike strips, but was unsuccessful. An Ohio State Highway patrolman also attempted to deploy stop sticks at State Route 36 outside of Conover and was unsuccessful.

The pursuit entered into Shelby County, where Gray drove his vehicle into a field in the area of Middleton-Hume Road area and was taken into custody.

Gray was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court and his bond was set at $15,000.

He remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

