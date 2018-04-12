Hope House continues mission

The Troy Daily News launches an occasional series, “Addicted & Dying: The opioid epidemic in Ohio,” to continue our look at how opiates affect us locally.

MIAMI COUNTY — With the soft chatter of a mid-day TV talk show in the background, a man in his mid- to late twenties is curled up in a recliner underneath a large, warm blanket despite the comfortable temperature in the living room.

It is the second day of his opiate detoxification, clearing his system of the drugs his body had become accustomed to. Another man left Hope House that same morning as a graduate of the center’s program. Otherwise, he and a Hope House peer recovery specialist are the only ones in the home.

The Hope House in Troy has been open for more than a year and has helped 28 men and eight women successfully complete the medically assisted detox program under Miami County Recovery Council’s care.

Miami County Recovery Council Executive Director Thom Grim explained the person was “dope sick,” or going through the withdrawals of opiates, which has been described as “10 times worse than the flu.” The difficult withdrawal symptoms often spur addicts to continue using even if they want to get clean.

“I think the program has an essential role to play in this opiate epidemic because the people who are successfully getting through withdrawal and then getting Vivitrol — it’s life-changing, it’s life-saving — because of that, they aren’t overdosing on fentanyl or having near-death experiences,” Grim said.

Vivitrol, an opiate blocker, is effective for 28 days. Graduates of the Hope House receive the Vivitrol shot after they complete the detox process.

“Detox is just the first part of this. They need a recovery program so they know what’s out there to support their recovery program,” Grim said. “It isn’t just strictly detox — the Hope House is — but the expectation is that they will follow up with treatment. All we do is help them through the withdrawal.”

According to Grim, Hope House serves as a “launching pad” to start the recovery process. Once the subject has completed the detox process, they’ll continue with MCRC or other treatment centers with the recovery process.

“All we did was help with the detox process, which buys them time to continue to get the tools they’ll need to continue in recovery,” he said.

Located on a quiet street in downtown Troy, the Hope House shelters those who are seeking to clear their minds and bodies of the opiates they’ve become addicted to. The Miami County Recovery Council operates the seven to 10-day medically assisted detox center all year round.

The Hope House includes 24-hour assistance from peer recovery specialists, licensed physicians and nursing staff. Consumers also begin to participate in NA/AA meetings, which Grim said, “gets them up and out a little bit and helps changed their focus.” Peer recovery specialists also transport clients to and from doctor’s appointments. The Hope House does not advertise its address so clients can focus on their recovery, although family members can speak to house staff for reports if the client so chooses.

In April, the Hope House will open up its second floor to house women. The Hope House has admitted women in times when the center had fewer male residents. The center remodeled the upstairs floor for women to have their own space and apartment for their needs. The upstairs has four beds available for women and the men’s lower floor has five beds.

“We’ve been housing women downstairs, but this will give them their own space,” Grim said. “I think it’s going to be beneficial to give women their own space and have staff that’s been specially designated to work with them around their issues.”

With its doors open for a more than a year, Grim said the Hope House is “an under-utilized program” and hopes its additional bed space for women will encourage more people in crisis to turn to the recovery center.

Grim said the lower-than-anticipated use of the Hope House could be attributed to fear of the withdrawal process and committing to the process.

“I think it is more of a case, certainly with the heroin and fentanyl addicted person, that it is a dramatic change in life and lifestyle that sometimes it’s almost like it’s too much,” said Grim, noting how addicts are often in a “survival mode” and in a drug-seeking routine that can be hard to break.

Grim said the program has had great support from Tri-County Recovery Council, Upper Valley Medical Center’s community benefit grant, Stouder Foundation and Troy Foundation. He added that the program is expensive since it’s staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is continually looking for additional support.

The Hope House guidelines include requiring each resident to commit to a full stay, which is typically 10 days; no cell phones, cars, visitors or passes; no employment during the short-term treatment episode; belongings are searched upon admission; residents will be periodically drug screened to ensure a drug-free facility; and residents must commit to following treatment recommendation.

Grim said the main goal of the Hope House is for residents to have a successful detox to continue their work in recovery.

Rob Cost, a peer recovery specialist at the Hope House, said the most rewarding part of his job is working with residents at the beginning of their recovery journey.

“Seeing a client a year down the road get their year (sobriety) coin is just absolutely the best feeling I’ve ever felt. Knowing I helped guide them to get them to that point is indescribable,” he said.

The Hope House is a non-profit part of the Miami County Recovery Council. For more information about the Hope House, visit www.mcrcinc.org.

Program opens second floor for women

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com