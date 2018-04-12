Newton BOE approves contract renewals

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools board of education agreed upon a motion to approve contract renewals for numerous staff members in the school district at the regular monthly meeting held on Wednesday.

“The following teachers have been evaluated by the principal according to adopted procedures, and are recommended for renewed contract,” confirmed Superintendent Pat McBride.

The motion included continuing contracts for four teachers, and approval of three-year contracts for five teachers. Three adminstrative athletic positions and one strength and condition coordinator position were also approved.

The board also approved a list of 44 potential graduating seniors.

The board then entered executive session to consider the compensation of public employees, and to discuss other matters relative to school security. No action was taken upon exiting executive session.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.