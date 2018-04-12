Motorcycle driver injured

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after colliding with a mulch truck in the 2600 block of Washington Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. The extent of the motorcycle driver’s injuries were not available.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle driver attempted to pass the truck as it was turning left, hitting the truck. The cyclist was ejected off the bike after colliding with a telephone pole.

The name of the motorcycle driver was not released.

The incident is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are warning drivers, that with warmer weather, more motorcycles will be on the road, and drivers should be cautious, according to officials.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami County Sheriff's Office deputies look over the scene of a crash in the 2600 block of Washington Road on Wednesday afternoon.