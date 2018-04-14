Farmers market to return to Troy

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — With spring finally making an appearance, the sights and smells of local produce, breads and baked goods coming to downtown are sure to be close behind.

The 2018 Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market staff has announced its return for the eighth season, according to market manager Dee Mahan, who said community response to the annual market has been positive.

“I have lots of comments that we have one of the best — if not the best — farmers markets in the area,” Mahan said. “We have approximately 500-600 hundred visitors each week. Especially when the fruits and vegetables are in full swing.”

The market will begin June 9 and continue through the summer until Sept. 29 on Saturday mornings. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.

“I am very excited this year to be the market manager for the second year. It is great to see people gathering on Cherry Street to visit with each other and also purchase various items from the vendors to take home every week,” she said. “The market attracts attention and foot traffic to downtown and encourages a healthy lifestyle.”

The market is currently accepting vendor applications and anticipates a packed venue, Mahan said. She said organizers anticipate 30-35 vendors, but can take up to 40 each year. The market annually features fresh local produce, breads, cookies, seasonings, essential oils, artisan cheeses, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, homemade clothing and crafts and more.

Miami East FFA members participate each year, she said, bringing with them a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as other homemade items, as does the Lincoln Community Center.

Tin Roof food truck will provide breakfast items to market visitors this year from 9 a.m. to noon., she said.

Artists’ booths, live music and activities for children also round out the event, according to Mahan. Mahan said they have developed a passport program for the children that she is always excited about during the season. Children can pick up a passport at the information booth and have the vendors give them stamps to put on their passport during the weekly market. Troy Main Street staff will stamp their passport every week and when they come to the market for five weeks and receive 15 stickers, they will receive a free T-shirt.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Bookmobile also visits the farmers market every other week, Mahan said.

The location on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, is convenient for shoppers with adjacent parking, according to Mahan. She said vendors are treated to plenty of shade and some can even sell from their vehicles, making it convenient and comfortable.

“We are looking forward to another successful year and again make downtown Troy the place to be on Saturday mornings,” Mahan said.

The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market is made possible through a grant from the Troy Foundation and support from other sponsors, including Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

For more information on the market and how to become a vendor, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.