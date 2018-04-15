Premier offers disposal options for unused opioids

DAYTON — As part of its ongoing effort to combat opioid addiction, Premier Health has announced that it has received a grant from the PNC Foundation to assist the community in safely disposing of unused medications at any time at several sites across the Miami Valley.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for nonmedical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

The grant, which Premier Health received through its foundations, paid for recently installed receptacles for unused medications. These receptacles are open to the public, in addition to Premier Health employees, around-the-clock at the following locations:

• Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase in the hospital lobby

• Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

• Good Samaritan North Health Center: lobby beside retail pharmacy

• Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

• Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

Those disposing of their unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids.

“We thank the PNC Foundation for funding this convenient option for our neighbors and employees to safely dispose of unused medications,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Limiting inappropriate access to opioids is an important way that our community and health system can make a difference in addressing the overdose epidemic gripping Southwest Ohio.”

Unused medications will be incinerated and will not be taken to a landfill. For more information on local efforts to combat opioid addiction, go to opioidassist.com.