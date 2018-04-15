TC students volunteer during ESM Week

By Brenna Coate

For the Troy Daily New

TROY — For the past 17 years, Troy Christian Junior High and High School have been participating in ESM Week, which stands for Enrichment Service Ministry.

ESM was established with the intent to give students the ability to attend non-traditional courses and trips. This takes place the third week of every March.

This year, Nicole Seagraves, who is a junior at Troy Christian, spent her ESM Week in the small town of Wimauma, Fla.

In Wimauma, her team worked at a day care and spent time at a local park where they were able to share God’s love with migrant children and provide them with attention they wouldn’t normally receive.

“Despite their poor living conditions, the children still desire to be loved and being able to share Jesus with them made a lasting impact on both the kids and us,” Seagraves said.

Another student, senior Brittany Swartz, spent ESM Week in Nicaragua for the second year in a row.

In Nicaragua, Swartz and other Troy Christian students had the opportunity to visit an orphanage for disabled children and adults, paint and help make a wall at a translator’s home, and mix concrete for a shelter for families who were settled there from a dump called Chacocente.

Throughout the week, they approached homes with the help of a translator, where they would share God’s love and distribute tables, chairs, and food to the needy families.

“This touched all of our hearts because these families have so little and live in such poor situations but are still joyful and happy to be with their families,” Schwartz said. “My team realized how much we take for granted back in the states when we saw how much more joy these people had by just receiving what were seemingly small, unimportant items to us.”