Council to consider paving projects

TROY — Council will consider more than $800,000 in street paving work at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

On April 2, the city’s streets and sidewalks committee approved the list of proposed city roads paving list for 2018, with an estimated cost not to exceed $832,000.The work encompass 8.7 lane miles.

The majority of the funding, $800,000 comes from the annual paving program fund, plus $27,000 for the senior citizen’s center’s parking lot repaving project and$5,000 for the cemetery’s Central Avenue paving project.

According to the report, city staff updated the condition rating of every street in the city. The condition rating is based on the physical evaluation and score for every street, including 15 different criteria.

The report also states with spending approximately $800,000 per year for the next five years, should allow the city to meet the paving needs “at an acceptable industry standard (weather and other factors permitting). The report also stated the staff reviews the capital improvement projects of other city departments and other utility companies including Vectren’s bare steel replacement program to create the paving list annually.

The list includes the following street areas: Brukner Drive from Archer Drive to the cul-de-sac; Charles Street from Clay Street to the alley; South Cherry Street from West Race Street to Drury Lane; Crescent Drive from McKaig Avenue to Wayne Avenue; Dean Circle from Mumford Drive to the cul-de-sac; Drury Lane from South Market Street to South Ridge Avenue; Fairmont Court to Corporate Drive to the cul-de-sac; Fairview Court from Fairmont Court to the cul-de-sac; East Franklin Street from South Market Street to East Main Street; Hilltop Alley from Saratoga Drive to Hilltop Drive; Imperial Court from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Maplecrest Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to Staunton Road; Pennsylvania Avenue from McKaig Avenue to Drury Lane; Stony Creek Road from Dorset Avenue to the dead end; North Walnut Street from East Main Street to Pearson Court; Wayne Avenue from Lake Street to South Dorset Road; Wheeler Street from South Ridge Avenue to Madison Street; and Wright Circle from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac.

Other council agenda items include:

R-12-2018 Participation in multi-jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan with County EMA 1st Reading

R-14-2018 Authorize bidding for Sanitary Sewer Relining project $100,000 1st reading

R-15-2018 Authorize bidding for UV Disinfection system replacement at waste water treatment plant $1,040,000 1st reading

O-18-2018 Final plat sections 6 & 7 Stonebridge Meadows and dedication of right of way 2nd reading