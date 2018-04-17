Stonebridge Meadows final plat pending

TROY — Council will have a third reading of the final plat of Stonebridge Meadows at its next meeting on May 7.

Council member Brock Heath reported at the regular meeting on Monday that he, along with homeowners in the subdivision met with city engineer Jillian Rhoades, assistant engineer Christy Butera and Tim Davis, planning and zoning manager since the last council meeting. Heath requested more time for the residents’ questions to be answered with the help of law director Grant Kerber before voting on the ordinance.

Laurie Jackson, a resident of the subdivision, thanked the city staff for its time to meet with residents to discuss issues during the public comments.

Council approved the following resolutions on Monday:

R-12-2018 Participation in multi-jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan with County EMA — Vote 9-0

R-13-2018 Authorize bidding for the city’s paving program — Vote 9-0

R-14-2018 Authorize bidding for Sanitary Sewer Relining project $100,000 — Vote 9-0

R-15-2018 Authorize bidding for UV Disinfection system replacement at waste water treatment plant $1,040,000 — Vote 9-0

