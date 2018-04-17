Inmate can have second evaluation, if he pays

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of throwing a cup of blood in the face of a corrections officer can have a second forensic psychiatric evaluation performed — if he pays for it.

On Tuesday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee presided over a hearing on a motion regarding evaluation of Tyler Sharp’s mental condition and competency hearing.

Gee ruled the court wasn’t required to appoint a second psychiatric official to evaluate Sharp, 25, of Troy. Gee did state his ruling doesn’t prevent Sharp from obtaining a second evaluation at his own expense.

The second motion by the defense was continued and rescheduled to allow an official from the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio to be present during Sharp’s hearing to determine competency at the time of the offense. The hearing was scheduled for May 30. Sharp is represented by Jay Lopez.

Sharp entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains in the Miami County Jail.

On Aug. 14, a Miami County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was assaulted by Sharp when he threw a cup of his blood into the face of the officer during meal service. A felony charge of assault and one felony charge of harassment by an inmate were filed against Sharp.

In other court news:

On April 13, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt granted Jeremy Aldrich, 25, of Troy, judicial release.

Aldrich served nearly two months of his eight month sentence. Judge Pratt placed Aldrich on five years of community control.

Aldrich pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree felony forgery in previous court proceedings. In a plea agreement with the state for the guilty pleas, the state dismissed one count of third-degree felony tampering with records and first-degree misdemeanor qualifications for fire official and unauthorized practice in Miami County Municipal Court.

Aldrich was arrested outside his place of employment, Panera Bread in Troy, on Nov. 22. Officers located a Level II firefighter certificate and an EMT Intermediate certificate. Both documents were found to be fraudulent, according to state databases. Aldrich also had a firefighter coat, a siren box and a tablet computer mounted in the vehicle. Other items seized included a window punch and seat belt cutter, a scanner, medical shears, handcuff case, vehicle lockout kit, lights and siren control and a BB gun. Aldrich admitted to officers that he forged a document to the BMV to obtain volunteer fire plates. He claimed he created the ID card himself and the badge was an old one that was issued by Springfield Twp.

The investigation began after a report of a vehicle driving recklessly at the scene of a traffic crash on Oct. 30.

