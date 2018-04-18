Skin cancer screenings to be offered

TROY — As part of Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month®, Dayton-area dermatologists are offering free skin cancer screenings to raise awareness of melanoma and other types of skin cancers during the week of May 7-11.

A screening will be offered in Miami County on Thursday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the UVMC Cancer Care Dugan Infusion Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Appointments are required. Call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463 to schedule a time.

The free screenings are sponsored by the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Dermatology, Wright State Physicians, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital along with the American Academy of Dermatology and Eucerin.

“Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Most skin cancer is caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet rays,” said Julian Trevino, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology in the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. “During Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month, we are encouraging people to check their skin and note all spots on their bodies, including moles, freckles and age spots. When caught early, skin cancer is treatable and beatable.”

The three major types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell cancers annually, according to the American Cancer Society. Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. In 2018, more than 91,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed, and more than 9,000 people will die from melanoma, according to the American Cancer Society.

“There is a high chance of cure when melanoma is found in its early stages,” said Trevino, who has been organizing the free skin cancer screening event for more than 20 years. “Warning signs of melanoma include changes in size, shape or color of a mole.”

Trevino, an adult and pediatric dermatologist with Wright State Physicians, recommends people check their skin at least once a month. They should check any moles, blemishes or birthmarks from the top of the head to the toes. If they find anything concerning, they should make an appointment with a dermatologist.

Trevino encourages patients to prevent skin cancer by seeking shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; wearing protective clothing; generously applying water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher; using extra caution when by water, snow and sand; and avoiding use of tanning beds.

