Rotary to host ‘McCartney Project’

TROY — In honor of their 100th year anniversary as a charter, the Troy Rotary Club announced it will host a Paul McCartney tribute band on July 4 at Treasure Island Park.

The announcement was made at the Troy Rotary meeting on Tuesday at the Troy Country Club.

The McCartney Project band will play prior to the annual fireworks display along the Great Miami River levee at Treasure Island Park.

The band plays Beatles as well as Wings songs in the likeness of Paul McCartney. The band is currently on its “Hands Across America Tour” in the Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania area as well as several bookings in Florida.

According to its website, “The McCartney Project covers more than three decades of the most popular Beatles hits through the monster hits of Wings and more. Each song replicates the authentic, iconic sound of Paul McCartney’s music. This is a fun, high-energy show from the opening song through the closing encore. It is the family-friendly show for all ages. A wonderful opportunity to introduce kids or grandkids to Sir Paul’s unforgettable music.”

The club hosted Tammy Welker Walkup of Troy, an agent with Class Acts Entertainment, who helped book the band for the organization and its celebration.

Walkup shared how groups such as The McCartney Project and other classic tribute bands have a “wide appeal” for people of all ages to enjoy.

Troy Rotary Club president-elect Todd Severt introduced Walkup, who shared how she became involved in the music and entertainment industry and how groups and organizations book acts for their events.

“We’ve been working with the city and with a core group of people who have been working to put this project on and we’re really excited,” Severt said. “We want to get people behind it. We think it’s an opportunity for a great event for us to be in conjunction with the Fourth of July, and have a nice event for everyone.”

Details about the July 4 celebration will be released at a later date.

As part of their 100th anniversary, the club also is engaged in reviving Treasure Island’s wildlife area by supporting a monarch butterfly sanctuary.

The Troy Rotary Club was established in April 1918 with 17 members. The Troy club was the 420th club to be chartered by Rotary International.

One of the first Troy Rotary civic projects was the formation of the Troy Community Park, according to “Troy — The Best Small city in Ohio” published by the Greater Troy Association in 1931.

The charter members of the Troy club were: Henry M. Allen, Walter E. Bowyer, Addison F. Broomhall, Dr. Warren Coleman, Walter H. Coles, John M. Fulkerson, Sterrett S. Faulkner, Bond Houser, Clay E. Harmon, Fred L. Holt, Raymond G. Harris, Herbert L. Johnston, Albert C. Nicol, Harold A. Pauly, Frank C. Roberts, J. Warren Safford and F. Will Steil.

