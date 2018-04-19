Bennett joins Miami County Dental Clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Dental Clinic board of directors are excited to welcome Melissa “Missy” Bennett as their new executive director. Bennett replaces their inaugural executive director, Claire Cain Timmer, who served in the position since 2013.

Bennett is a visionary leader who brings demonstrated experience in non-profit management, board governance, project development, fundraising and major gift programs. Bennett assumed the executive director role on April 16.

Bennett previously served as the executive director at Lehman Catholic High School, where she actively engaged in raising funds for the annual fund, STEM+MM Wing project, alumni participation, foundation and scholarship funds. Her leadership skills brought the community together for the “Under the Lights” homecoming weekend and top tier speakers for the annual foundation gala. She has more than two decades of experience in grant writing and management. Bennett’s experience as a 21st century community grant coordinator and STEM specialist gained her state recognition and speaking opportunities at national conferences across the country.

“I feel richly blessed to be selected as the executive director of the Miami County Dental Clinic,” Bennett said. “This organization speaks volumes to the needs of our local community for affordable dental services and I am eager to help put smiles on people’s faces.”

Board President Brenda Clemens stated, “We are pleased that Missy has joined our team at the Miami County Dental Clinic. Missy will bring her passion and experience in cultivating relationships within the community to continue the vision of MCDC in enhancing oral health and oral health care access for underserved residents in Miami County, thereby enhancing their overall quality of life.”

The Miami County Dental Clinic will be celebrating their 10th anniversary this fall. The mission of the organization to provide quality dental care and oral health education to those in the community benefiting from affordable, compassionate, and accessible dental services. The vision is to transform life quality through dental excellence. The clinic recently moved to 70 Troy Town Drive in Troy.

For more information about the clinic, visit miamicountydental.org or call 339-8656.