Sherwood project moves forward

TROY — The Community Improvement Corporation approved to be the loan authority on behalf of the city of Troy for the $1.4 million Sherwood of Troy project, contingent upon city council approval on Thursday.

Frank Harlow, one of the investors of the Sherwood of Troy, LLC, was present at the meeting. Scott and Mark Earhart are also listed as partners in the revitalization project.

“I appreciate the city working with us on this and the committee stepping up and doing this for us,” Harlow said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing on the northeast side of Troy. Hopefully we can bring it back and make it what it used to be and even better.”

President Bill Lukens said he hoped their efforts would help bring the area back.

Mayor Michael Beamish said Harlow should interpret the CIC support as positive for the project.

“I, for one, take it as a vote of confidence in you as a person and in the Earharts as well,” he said.

The Sherwood of Troy, LLC, plans to use the funds to obtain Sherwood Shopping Center and its outlots, located at 914-982 N. Market St. in Troy. If approved by council, the loans would be for a $900,000, two-year loan with interest only payments at 3 percent and a $500,000 loan for 20 years at 4.5 percent.

The CIC would accept loans of $1.4 million from the city of Troy and then make the loan to the re-developers, Sherwood of Troy, LLC. The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.3 million, including the purchase price of $1.7 million. The repair phase is estimated to cost $600,000.

Sherwood of Troy, LLC have $900,000 available for the project and began the process to request a loan from the city last month.

Trustee Mark Douglas requested Sherwood of Troy, LLC pay for legal services such as the title search, insurance and closing transactions, the environmental site assessment and survey of the property at closing. The board approved the amended agreement. Douglas also requested the board review the documents if council approved of the loan agreements.

Bill Lukens asked what type of feedback Harlow had been drawing from the public.

Harlow said the project is drawing interest from potential occupants, including a restaurant in the center of the building, reviving the movie theater and a renewed business plan for Needler’s Market, which is currently a liquor and party store.

Collateral on the loan will include mortgages on the main property and its outlots, as well as personal guarantees provided by the owners.

The CIC would keep half of the interest accrued on the loan for future projects.

The proposal will go to Troy City Council’s Finance Committee at a date yet to be announced.

$1.4 million loan pending council approval