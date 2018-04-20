TFBT celebrates Troy students

TROY — The Future Begins Today (TFBT) recognized dozens of its TFBT Club students on Thursday evening at its final family event of the school year.

Nearly 160 guests attended the family event: Health YOU and end-of-year awards including enrolled TFBT Club students in grades four through six, their parents and families, their TFBT advisers, Troy City Schools educators, TFBT board of trustees and staff. The students have taken part in approximately 25 weekly meetings throughout the school year led by Troy City Schools staff members who are paid by TFBT to mentor and guide their academic paths. This program gets to expand upon what parents and the schools have laid as a foundation for them. The students’ year of accomplishments were celebrated last night.

Nineteen students have had perfect attendance to their weekly meetings this year. The following students received the S.T.A.R. Award sponsored by long-time partner Main Source Bank: Meredyth Nunez, Sofia Earl, Mia Luciano, Jaelynn Smith, Lily Saunders, Addison Perkins and Maya McCoy. Their advisers saw an overall improvement in responsibility and attitude about school and an application of their newly-learned life skills this year, naming them TFBT’s Students Taking and Accepting Responsibility. Additionally, 28 Van Cleve Sixth Grade building students received recognition for their commitment to three years of involvement in TFBT Club.

Three-year TFBT Club parent Jammie Wright said, “My son Jude won’t miss a weekly TFBT meeting at Van Cleve. He has always loved tennis, but he’d rather not go if it means he will miss a TFBT lesson with his adviser. They have new portfolios they are making about their career research and future planning, and he and his friends are really excited about that. Since he started the program he’s so much more independent, he’s positive about school and getting work done. I’ve seen a difference in his behavior, and he’s motivated to keep his grades up. It has done wonders for him.”

“Because of The Troy Foundation’s recent community matching gift program that supported TFBT, we were able made it possible for this FUTURE Portfolio project to come to fruition. Our seven TFBT Club advisers in Troy City Schools work with nearly 100 students in all to teach them the life skills that can help them keep a job someday, how to interview their Lunch Buddy and vocational guest speakers, to celebrate successes and awards, and how to create a plan for improving their grades and homework discipline. This portfolio provides them a tool to collect, reflect on and build that content for years to come. It’s been great to hear the energy that these kiddos are putting into the new project,” shared TFBT executive director Natalie Rohlfs.

Thursday’s event was hosted at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, where following the awards the strategic program taught students how to go into summer with fun ways to stay active and take care of themselves.

“One of the focus areas of TFBT Club is wellness, and our family events are designed to bring families together for activities, education and introduction to outstanding community resources that can be available to them. The ‘Y’ was an ideal partnership to achieve that goal,” Rohlfs said.

YMCA branch director Donn Craig worked with Rohlfs to design the Healthy YOU portion of the program. Stations included a presentation by Miami County Public Health’s Vicky Knisley-Henry, Zumba by Nicole Greenwood, a fun and fit station by Troy City Schools’ physical education teacher Michael Bunck, planting and gardening sponsored by Andy’s Garden, snacks by Dannon, and an active scavenger hunt of the YMCA facilities.

Craig shared, “We have more than 15,000 members here currently, and it’s nice to reach even more families with TFBT. With Thom and Pat Robinson’s generous support of both organizations it seemed only fitting to work together.”