Woman sentenced in connection with fatal accident

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman received a reduced charge and was sentenced this week in Miami County Municipal Court in connection with a fatal accident in August 2017.

Latrisha N. McGhee, 33, of Troy, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. McGhee was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

McGhee reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in which the victim — Florine Frances Boze, 83, of Sidney, formerly of Troy — was a passenger on Aug. 7, 2017, according to Troy Police Department reports. The vehicle Boze was riding in was stopped while attempting to turn left off of West Main Street onto Westbrook Lane, and McGhee’s vehicle struck the back end of the stopped vehicle. McGhee reportedly did not noticed that vehicle had stopped.

McGhee along with the passengers of the other vehicle all suffered injuries, and both vehicles had significant damage. Boze and another passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted from the back seat.

According to police reports, Boze suffered multiple pelvic fractures, from which she passed away on Aug. 13, 2017, at Miami Valley Hospital.

McGhee was not originally charged until Dec. 21.

Alleged package thief gets jail time

The Piqua man found with a number of stolen packages during the holiday season last December was sentenced to 180 days in jail in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Ricky D. Cross, 39, of Piqua, was found guilty of one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He also received a fine in addition to the jail time.

Numerous packages were reported as stolen or missing from outside of residences within walking distance of downtown Piqua the week of Christmas last December. Cross was originally arrested on Dec. 22, after the reported incidents.

Woman guilty of child endangering

Mary E. Alexander, 37, of Piqua, was found guilty of and received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering this week.

Alexander was originally charged in January in connection with a report of children living in a residence that was found to be dangerous to their health due to animal waste and trash.

An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering was dismissed.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Veronica S. Hoening, 51, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Bryan K. Eastman, 41, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Destin R. Jenkins, 18, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Barbara S. Moore, 57, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Gary N. Sandison Jr., 25, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marvin L. Allen Jr., 30, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault.

• Dylan A. Voisinet, 21, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Piers E. Hursey, 20, of Covington, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Phillip P. Hodge, 40, of Sidney, received a fine and suspened jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass.

• Duggin W. Tackett, 35, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Blake E. Nickel, 26, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Nickel was originally charged with fifth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon after being stopped for having a warrant on April 12 in the area of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.

• Stevie N. Moore, 29, of Tipp City, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Bobby R. Napier, 37, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Cree E. Lipscomb, 30, of Tipp City, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Cassie N. Dungan, 35, of Greenville, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• David J. Kennel, 33, of Troy, received a fine for first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence.

• Mandy L. Eastridge, 30, of West Milton, received a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Patrick A. Miller, 42, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Seyi Johnson, 44, of Dayton, received 90 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Levi A. Moorman, 20, of Covington, received a 22 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

By Sam Wildow

