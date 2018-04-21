City addresses cell towers

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City council passed ordinances regulating small cell towers in the city and approved the purchase of a new dump truck at their most recent meeting.

In response to state legislation that will allow cellular service providers to construct small cell towers in public right of ways, council approved ordinances that establish a $250 fee and codify guidelines for the installation of small cell towers.

The state legislation would allow the four primary cell service providers to build small towers in the public right of way. The small cell tower structures are usually standalone poles or devices on top of light poles, which are used to boost 5G service for cell phones.

The city also recently took action to prevent cell towers being installed in certain areas.

Council approved the purchase of a new dump truck for the Street Department at a cost of $142,871. The purchase includes a new chassis, dump body and snow plow. The truck will be purchased through state contract.

In other business, Mayor Joe Gibson read proclamations recognizing Lineman Appreciation Day, Arbor Day and National Day of Prayer.

The city will celebrate Arbor Day at 10 a.m. April 27 in Kyle Park with a tree planting.

