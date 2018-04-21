Play ball!

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest
Catcher Holden Dobrdeniecki puts the tag on baserunner Matt Armstrong, 7, on Saturday at Knoop Fields. Dobrdeneicki, who plays for Speedshot Photography and Armstrong, who plays for H&R Realtors were taking part in opening day action as the Troy Junior League Baseball season got under way.
