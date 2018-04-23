Miami County Bar Association names schoalrship winners

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Bar Association has named its 2018 scholarship recipients.

The first $1,500 scholarship recipient is Addisyn A. Richardson, a senior at Tippecanoe High School who lives with her parents Glenn and Mindy Richardson of Tipp City. Addi is a well-rounded student who has pursued a rigorous college prep curriculum and carried a 3.14 GPA at Tipp while lettering in golf and softball, participating in the Foreign Language and Octagon clubs, volunteering for her church, the soup kitchen and Habitat for Humanity, and being employed part-time at Culver’s. This fall Addi plans to study fashion merchandise at Bowling Green State University.

Macy E. Flanary, a senior at Newton High School and the daughter of Tim and Pam Flanary of Laura, also received a $1,500 scholarship. Macy carries a 4.00 GPA, is ranked first in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society at Newton. Macy has also been involved in cross-country for which she was named Runner of the Year four times running, track, basketball, Spanish Club and student ouncil. Macy will be attending Cedarville University in the fall where she plans to study athletic training.

This year’s third $1,500 scholarship recipient is Abigail R. Hissong, a senior at Milton-Union High School who lives with her parents Ty and Candi Hissong northwest of West Milton. Abby also carries a 4.00 GPA, is ranked first in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society at Milton-Union. Abby has also been involved in FFA, 4-H, the Science Fair, tennis, basketball and softball at Milton-Union, and she was the 2017 Miami County Fair Queen. Abby plans to pursue a degree in Agronomy at Wilmington College.

Next is Gabrielle A. Knouff, a senior at Piqua High School who lives with her grandparents Doug and Cathy Knouff of Piqua. Gabbie carries a weighted GPA of 4.164 and is a member of the National Honor Society at Piqua. Gabbie has also lettered in cross-country, track and swimming, traveled and lived abroad in the Netherlands and Austria as a CISV international exchange student, and volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. This fall Gabbie plans to study nursing at Ohio University.

The fifth and final $1,500 scholarship recipient is Emily E. Thimmes, a senior at Miami East High School who is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Thimmes of Piqua. Emily is a standout student who carries a weighted GPA of 4.389, is ranked first in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society at Miami East. Emily has also participated in the marching, honor and pep bands, the school musical, softball and FFA and competed and placed second at the state and national levels in Food Science and Technology as well as volunteered for the Piqua Public Library. Emily will begin her studies in Food Science and Technology this fall at The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The Miami County Bar Association also is pleased to announce the winner of this year’s $1,000 scholarship from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. Established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation, the fund serves as a lasting tribute to the memory of Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund assists deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association selects one recipient each year to receive a grant that will apply to law school tuition. Scholarship eligibility requires that an applicant be admitted for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

This year’s recipient of the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship is Alexandria D. Horner of Covington. Alexandria is married to husband Jaden D. Horner, and her parents are Russell and Kimberly Hackworth.

Starting this fall, Alexandria will attend the University of Dayton (UD) School of Law. She previously graduated college magna cum laude from UD with a grade point average of 3.84. In college, Alexandria was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, an international English honors society, Commuters on Campus and Christmas on Campus. Alexandria also served as 2017 President of the Arcanum Lions Club, participated in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program through her church, and has been working part-time as a paralegal for Troy attorney Dennis M. Donnelly.