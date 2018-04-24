Overfield Tavern to host spring tea to honor mothers

TROY — McGuffey Herb & Spice Co. and Sycamore Spring Clothier present “Tea at the Tavern” on Saturday, May 12, in partnership with the Overfield Tavern Museum.

Guests will experience early 19th century elegance as they sip historically inspired teas and sample pastries from Bakehouse Bread Co. — all served by authentically costumed volunteers. Period music on the mandolin and presentations to honor mothers will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of the 210-year-old tavern, Troy’s oldest structure.

Tea will be served at two seatings, at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased through Eventbrite (subject to fee), in person at Home Comfort Gallery at 105 W. Main St. in Troy, or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum to 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Please specify number of guests in your party and with whom you would like to be seated.

“We really wanted to create a distinctive Mother’s Day experience that honors those special women in our lives,” said Karen Purke, owner of McGuffey Herb & Spice Co. “We will offer seven different teas during the event. Whether you’re a local history enthusiast or just looking for a new way to celebrate Mom, this event should be part of your Mother’s Day weekend.”

“I have a passion for teas and the culture that they represent, and it’s a delight to bring together that love with my interest in fashion at the turn of the 19th century,” said Beverly Smith, proprietress of Sycamore Spring Clothier, which supplies historically accurate clothing for reenactors at George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate and other historic sites and museums.

Since 1966, the Overfield Tavern Museum has been dedicated to raising awareness of local frontier life during the first quarter of the 19th century. A rare example of Federal architecuture in west-central Ohio built in 1808, the nonprofit museum houses authentic early 19th-century furniture, tableware and utensils. In addition to safekeeping the collections of early Troy families, the board strives to use them to give local residents an authentic sense of pioneer life in Troy.