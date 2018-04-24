State troopers seize six pounds of marijuana

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized an amount of marijuana worth approximately $17,000 in Miami County last week.

On April 18, troopers stopped a 2006 Nissan pick-up truck with Tennessee registration for an improper lane change violation on Interstate 75 in Miami County, according to a press release on oh the OSHP website. During the troopers’ interaction with the driver, troopers reported detecting an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They conducted a probable cause search, which revealed numerous Ziploc bags of hydroponic marijuana, weighing a total of six pounds and worth approximately $17,094.

The driver, Carnie J. Colliver, 19, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Colliver was released from the Miami County Jail last week after posting surety bond. A preliminary hearing for Colliver is scheduled for Thursday.

Courtesy photo Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized six pounds of hydroponic marijuana from a driver from Tennessee last week on Interstate 75 in Miami County. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Marijuana-CMYK.jpg Courtesy photo Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized six pounds of hydroponic marijuana from a driver from Tennessee last week on Interstate 75 in Miami County.

Drugs worth more than $17K