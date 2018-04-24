Troy man faces charge for rape in Piqua

PIQUA — A Troy man is jail this week after being accused of raping a woman over the weekend in Piqua.

William Michael Heys, 58, of Troy, was charged with first-degree felony rape over the weekend on Sunday. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

Heys was charged in connection with an incident on Saturday in Piqua. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Heys allegedly raped by force an adult victim known to him in the area of the roadside park on State Route 66 on Saturday night. The victim reportedly tried to get Heys to stop and told him to stop multiple times. The victim was later treated at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Heys is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Heys is scheduled for Wednesday.

