Man arraigned for assault at jail

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was in court on Tuesday to face charges that he assaulted corrections officers in the Miami County Jail.

Marion A. Cotterman, 45, of Troy, was arraigned on two counts of fifth-degree felony assault in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Cotterman reportedly assaulted corrections officers at the Miami County Jail in downtown Troy on Feb. 23 and on March 14, according to previous Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Cotterman was indicted by a grand jury on the assault charges earlier this month.

Cotterman has been incarcerated since March 14. He is continuing to be held in the jail on $5,000 bond.

A pre-trial conference for Cotterman is schedule for May 7.

In Miami County Municipal Court, Cotterman is facing separate charges of fifth-degree felony assault and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault. In each of those cases, Miami County Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal found Cotterman to be incompetent to stand trial and ordered placing Cotterman into treatment until he is competent to stand trial.

Michael O. Henson, 59, of Houston, was arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on third-degree felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor failure to control.

Henson was originally charged in connection with an incident in the area of North State Route 66 and North Hardin Road in Miami County on Oct. 8.

Henson was transferred from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail on March 17. Henson is continuing to be held at the jail on $15,000 bond.

A pre-trial conference for Henson is scheduled for May 7.

