Farm bureau donates funds to 4-H

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Farm Bureau hosted their third Annual Farmers and 4-H Breakfast on April 7, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There was a great turnout, with more than 150 people. Dannon donated the yogurt, milk was purchased from Prairie Farms, and the sausage was purchased from Haren’s Market. This year’s sponsors included the Graves-Fearon Nationwide Agency, Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering, Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, Ebbert’s Feed, R.D Holder Oil, Kroger-Troy, and the Miami County Fair.

Miami County Farm Bureau donated $450 to the county 4-H program. “We had many 4-H clubs and other volunteers join us to help serve during the breakfast, and their support was fantastic,” said Melinda Lee, organization director for Miami County. “We could not hold this event without the gracious volunteers.”

Dan Sturgill, committee chair for the Farmers and 4-H Breakfast says, “Many thanks to all who volunteered, donated items, and enjoyed pancakes. It is inspiring to see new and old friends come together, have fun, and make a difference for our 4-H program. Attendance was up, and we’ll do it all again in 2019.”

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission: Working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.

To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, please visit miami.ofbf.org or “like” the Miami County Ohio Farm Bureau on Facebook.

Provided photo Pictured, left to right, are Melinda Lee, organization director Miami County Farm Bureau; Demetria Woods, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development; and Cynda Shuman-Renner, Miami County Farm Bureau board member.