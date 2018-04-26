TJHS students National History Bee bound

TROY — Three Troy Junior High School students are making history after qualifying for nationals in the National History Bee competition last week.

Eighth graders Maggie Snee and Ryan Martz and seventh grade student Ethan Martin qualified for the competition out of their school’s seven students who attended the regional competition in Hebron recently.

Students had to earn high scores to attend the competition in Hebron by taking an online test. The National History Bee will be held in Atlanta, Ga. in June.

“Our social studies teacher had mentioned the test, so I was thought I was alright in history so I thought I’d take the test and see if I’d make it — turns out I made it!” Martz said.

Snee said she was encouraged by history teacher Michael Roberts to take the test, which led her to qualifying for nationals.

Martin said he’s always enjoyed history classes, especially World War II through the Vietnam War eras.

“Mr. (Justin) Crews passed out a flier and so I thought it sounded fun and I already like history and pretty good at it so I thought ‘Why not?’” said Martin, who said he enjoys battle plans, war strategy and aviation history the most.

Martin also shared how he likes to visit with neighbors who were veterans of World War II and Vietnam.

“Down the street from me I have two neighbors that were in the Air Force in Vietnam so sometimes I talk with them and I enjoy reading books on it,” Martin shared. “I always go to the (National) Air Force Museum any chance I can get.”

Ryan said learning about the Holocaust has always intrigued him in history class.

“The Holocaust has always particularly interested me. I always thought it was pretty intense. I liked hearing about everybody’s different stories and learn about that era,” Martz said.

Snee said her favorite history goes farther back in time.

“I like learning about Greek and Roman culture. My sisters were about the same age I was they started reading these Greek god and goddess comic books. They gave those to me and that’s what got me interested in it,” she said. “It’s something I like and I always find learning about cultures that we still study today so cool, so that’s my favorite part.”

Snee also shared she brushes up on her history facts by watching “Jeopardy!” with her dad.

Snee and Martz said they plan on attending the National History Bee in Atlanta, while Martin is still undecided if he’ll attend this summer.

