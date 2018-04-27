Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Earlier this week, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) announced more than 250 sites where Ohioans can safely dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs on “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an effort to provide safe, convenient and responsible means for disposal of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

“Addiction isn’t an individual problem or a character flaw, it’s a disease – a disease that all too often starts in the family medicine cabinet,” Brown said. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. All prescription medications — especially addictive opioid painkillers — should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

“Four out of five people addicted to opioids start out using prescription drugs,” Portman said. “That’s why I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this year’s Drug Take Back event. Together, we can stem the tide of addiction and ensure that every Ohioan can reach their God-given potential.”

Both Brown and Portman have been working to combat the opioid epidemic and to keep opioids out of Ohio.

In April, Brown and Portman announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing a total of $485 million for states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, including $26 million in the first round of funding to Ohio. This grant is the second batch of funding made possible by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Brown and Portman supported.

