Chancellor Carey to visit UVCC, Edison

PIQUA — John Carey, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE), will visit Upper Valley Career Center and Edison State Community College to learn about the apprenticeship model between the two schools and take tours of both facilities on Monday, April 28.

His first stop will be at 10 a.m. at UVCC, in the Adams board room to meet with UVCC Superintendent Dr. Nancy Luce, Assistant Superintendent Jason Haak, and staff from UVCC.

His next visit, to be held in Edison State’s Emerson Center, room 502, will be attended by Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and Provost Chris Spradlin, as well as Edison staff members.

Representatives from the ODHE also will be in attendance.