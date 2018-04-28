Miami County Marriage Licenses

Michelle Joy Johnson, 48, 719 Shoshoni Way, Tipp City, to Christopher James Taylor, 46, 3702 E. Peterson Road, Apt. C, Beavercreek.

Andrew Joseph Toller, 26, 2626 Huntington Drive, Troy, to Megan Nicole Barlage, 25, of same address.

Kiley Faith House, 26, 229 N. Main St., West Milton, to Charles Edward Browning Jr., 26, same address.

Daisy Marie Beair, 34, 431 S. Downing St., Piqua, to Jonathon Scott Alexand Lipscomb, 23, of same address.

Zachary Ian Petty, 28, 410 Glenwood Ave., Piqua, to Chelsie Renee Huff, 26, of same address.

Jordan Katherine Hacker, 26, W. State Route 571, West Milton, to Skylar Codi Rose, 24, 3146 Little York Road, Dayton.

Margaret Kathleen McKee, 28, 318 W. Broadway St., Tipp City, James David Kenny, 27, same address.

Courtney Michelle Alfred, 28, 308 Gordon St., Piqua, to Johnathon Jovan Arvie, 33, 1012 Caldwell St., Piqua.

Terry Linn Smith Jr., 48, 503 S. Mulberry St., Troy Katrina Nicole Gingerich, 38, of same address.