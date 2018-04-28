Bethel home damaged following blaze

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A home located at 4100 Ross Road in Bethel Township, Miami County, has major damage following a Friday.

The call was received at 10:11 p.m. Friday on a fire at the home.

Firefighter Nicholas Halter said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate was not yet available for the property.

No residents of the home were injured during the blaze, Halter said.

Halter said the family is displace from the home following the blaze and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Halter said the Bethel Township-Miami County received mutual aid from Bethel Township-Clark County, New Carlisle, Casstown and Christiansburg fire departments, as well as the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire remains under investigation