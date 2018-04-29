TCT to present ‘Making God Laugh’

TROY — Troy Civic Theatre is excited to announce their upcoming production, “Making God Laugh” from May 4-6, and again May 11-13.

Woody Allen once said, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans.” Sean Grennan’s heart-warming dramatic comedy, “Making God Laugh,” follows Ruth, Bill, and their three grown children during various holidays over the course of 30 years. Beginning in 1980, Richard, Tom, and Maddie start making plans for their lives, never guessing where their paths will end.

Director Steve Dietrich, from Sidney, is assisted by stage manager Peg Dietrich. “Making God Laugh” stars Dayton actors Alain Alejandro as Bill, Rachel Smith as Maddie, and Gage Emerson as Richard, as well as Troy actor Beth Shrake as Ruth, and Tipp City actor Derek Dunavent as Tom.

“Making God Laugh” is being presented with permission from Playscripts. Performances run May 4-6, 11-13, at the Barn in the Park on Adams Street in Troy, at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $14 each, and are available by calling the theatre box office at 339-7700 or online at troycivictheatre.com.

Troy Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theatre. TCT has been honored with several Dayton-area and Ohio regional and state performance and technical awards over the years, and has continued to bring quality entertainment to Troy for more than 50 years.

