Fletcher man accused of cultivating marijuana

MIAMI COUNTY — A Fletcher man accused of growing marijuana was arraigned on cultivation and weapons charges on Monday.

James L. Fryman, 55, of Fletcher, was arraigned on an indictment for fourth-degree felony cultivation of marijuana and third-degree felony weapons under disability in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Fryman entered a plea of not guilty.

According to previous court records, the marijuana-growing operation was uncovered in November of last year. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on East Main Street in Fletcher in November as part of an ongoing drug investigation. A marijuana-growing operation was reportedly uncovered in the basement of the residence, which included lights, fans, soil, and other items, in addition to drug paraphernalia like scales, baggies, marijuana dabs, and manufacturing equipment.

Detectives also reportedly seized marijuana ready for sale from the detached garage on the property. Firearms were also located on the property, including a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle.

Fryman reportedly admitted to growing, manufacturing, and selling the marijuana, according to previous court records.

Fryman was originally charged with fourth-degree felony illegal cultivation of marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile, fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs in connection with this incident. Those charges were dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court, and then a grand jury approved an indictment in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

A pre-trial conference for Fryman is scheduled for May 14. He remains free on a bond of his own recognizance.

• McKinley S. Kucharski, 24, of Troy, was arraigned on a superceding indictment in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday after previously being arraigned earlier in April.

Kucharski entered a plea of not guilty to five counts of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct of minors, one count of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct, one count of fourth-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, and three counts of of fifth-degree felony disseminating material harmful to juveniles. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt continued the $100,000 bond on all counts.

A trial for Kucharski is scheduled to start on May 15.

• Nir Naor, 35, of Dayton, was arraigned on an indictment for fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and third-degree felony tampering in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday. He entered a plea of not guilty. His charges are in connection with an incident on Hamilton Street in West Milton on Aug. 31, 2017, according to court records.

A pre-trial conference for Naor was scheduled for May 14. He remains free on a bond of his own recognizance. Pratt ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.

