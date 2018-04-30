City, township, schools meet

TIPP CITY — Representatives of the city, schools and township met Monday night for their quarterly Tri-Agency meeting to discuss current and upcoming projects.

Monroe Township hosted the meeting and discussed the water and sewer extension to Country Estates East, which is nearing completion.

Trustee Ron Thuma said when the project began, the township expected about 40 percent resident tie-in to the water and sewer lines. He said the actual number has been closer to 90 percent.

Thuma suggested a meeting between city and township officials to discuss other water and sewer line extension requests or future projects.

Tipp City Schools Superintedent Gretta Kumpf updated the group on facilities planning, which is ongoing.

The district is planning updates to L.T. Ball Intermediate School and the Middle School this summer, including HVAC installation, roofing and security upgrades.

She also displayed some concepts for a proposal to build a new pre-kindergarten through fifth grade building around L.T. Ball. In any of the configurations, the current building would largely be shared space like a cafeteria and art classrooms, while additions would be classroom space, she said.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, the city is continuing work on County Road 25-A.

Eggleston also said that planned upgrades to the city’s aquatic center have been delayed until after the upcoming pool season. He said the state has only one employee that reviews plans of this sort and that employee has been unable to approve the city’s plans for the pool.