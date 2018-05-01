Piqua man sentenced to prison for child rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man will be spending the next decade in prison for the rape of an autistic child after being sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Dylan R. Cost, 21, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for first-degree felony rape, which was part of a plea agreement with the state that dropped an additional charge of first-degree felony rape as well as the grand jury indictment that had the possibility of a life sentence.

Cost was jailed in August 2017 after reportedly admitting to touching and having sexual contact with a female minor, according to previous Piqua police reports. The minor was reportedly under the age of 11, and the incidents lasted over the course of a year. It is unknown how many times Cost’s alleged sexual contact with the victim occurred.

In court on Monday, Cost declined to say anything on his behalf.

“The defendant’s actions in this case were horrific,” Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said, calling the 10-year sentence “a just one.”

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt said that the victim suffered serious physical and psychological harm from Cost’s actions.

“You took advantage of an autistic child,” Pratt said. “You knew she was autistic. You knew she was 10 years old.”

Cost still went on to abuse the victim repeatedly, Pratt said.

Pratt called Cost a danger to society due to his actions, saying that if someone commits this type of conduct in Miami County, he or she will be going to prison.

Pratt then had a message for the victim. Family members of the victim were present during Monday’s sentencing hearing, but the victim was not.

“I want the victim to know that she did nothing wrong,” Pratt said, adding hopes about the victim’s recovery.

Once he is released from prison, Cost will have to register as a tier III sex offender, registering in person with the sheriff in the county of his residence every 90 days for the rest of his life. Cost will also be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.

Cost received 272 days of jail credit.

In other news:

A Springfield man was sentenced to serve one year in prison for a burglary in Bethel.

Steven D. Ryan 39, of Springfield, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for third-degree felony burglary and 11 months in prison for a separate charge of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, each to be served concurrently, in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Ryan said that he had three goals upon his release, which included staying sober, getting his family “back on track,” and starting his own construction business to help convicted felons with getting jobs.

Ryan was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September, but he failed to appear. A capias warrant was issued for Ryan’s arrest, on which he was incarcerated in April.

Pratt asked him why he did not appear or attempt to contact the court after that hearing to receive a new sentencing date.

“I was sick at the time. I was scared,” Ryan said.

Pratt noted how Ryan violated the conditions of his bond by failing to appear and that Ryan had also failed to complete a substance abuse assessment.

“The defendant has a history of criminal convictions. He demonstrates a pattern of drug abuse,” Pratt said.

Ryan has been convicted of an OVI in 1999, a DUI and another OVI in 2000, a probation violation in 2003, and another OVI in 2009 prior to committing the breaking and entering incident or the burglary, each of which took place in June 2017.

“He demonstrates no genuine remorse,” Pratt said about Ryan. Pratt added that Ryan had a relationship with the victim that facilitated the burglary.

“This could have been a lot different for you,” Pratt said, noting again how Ryan failed to appear for his first sentencing hearing and how Ryan “did not address the underlining issues” of alcohol abuse.

Once released from prison, Ryan will be subject to three years of mandatory post-release control. He is also expected to pay restitution of approximately $9,060.

Ryan received 55 days of jail credit.

