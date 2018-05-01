3 arrested in narcotics search warrant

PIQUA — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies executed a narcotics search warrant on April 27 at 436 S. Roosevelt St, Piqua.

The search warrant was the culmination of a narcotics investigation initiated by sheriff’s office detectives, according to a press release issued by Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives seized several ounces of methamphetamine, heroin, mushrooms and marijuana, the press release stated.

Additionally, drug paraphernalia, to include syringes, firearms, and three law enforcement badges also were seized.

Three people were arrested — without incident — and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, including Shawn B. Pierce, 40, of Piqua. Pierce was charged with two counts of trafficking narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm while under disability.

Michael J. Lambert, 37, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Angela C. Mohr, 32, also of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three remain incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, have been arraigned and bonds have been set.

“Detectives continue to see a resurgence of methamphetamine throughout the county and region,” Duchak said. “We continue to seek the public’s help with any information on narcotics trafficking.”

Anonymous tips can be left at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

MOHR http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MOHR-1.jpg MOHR LAMBERT http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_LAMBERT-1.jpg LAMBERT PIERCE http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_PIERCE-1.jpg PIERCE