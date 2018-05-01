Edison students inducted to honor society

PIQUA — Twenty-three new members were inducted into the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 24, at the Piqua campus. Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based on academic criteria.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

New inductees include: Caitlin Ball, Ashley Belisle, Larry Broughton, Rayna Brownlee, Robert Christman, Christina Cook, Trey Cotrell, Maranda Dunlap, Kyle Flaute, David Fries, Jennifer Hoelscher, Amber Keith, Rosemary Martin, Grace McCalister, Danielle Nelson, Tabitha Neth, Jeffrey Overholser, Lillian Quesenberry, Kaytlyn Riffell, Amber Schoen, Kayla Seman, Janel Stegall, and Brandon White.

In his statement to the candidates, Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin talked about how PTK represents excellence. “Edison State has some truly excellent students, and it is an honor to recognize them each semester,” Spradlin said.

The inductees gave thanks to those who have made a difference in their education, including Edison State instructors Vivian Blevins, Brad Lentz, and Tom Martinez.

Each semester, the Student Leadership Committee selects a member of the Edison State faculty or staff to honor during the ceremony. This semester, Harold Hitchcock, maintenance supervisor, was commended for providing outstanding service to the chapter.

Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters.

For more information about the Edison State chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, email ptk@edisonohio.edu.