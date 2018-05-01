FFA names May Members of Month

CASSTOWN — The May 2018 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Alex DiNardo, Dylan Hahn, Rachael Hodge, Alex Isbrandt, Emily Thimmes, and Emma Younce. They are all retired chapter officers and soon will be graduates of Miami East High School.

DiNardo is the son of Chris and Rebecca DiNardo of Casstown. He earned his State FFA Degree and showed competitive market turkeys at the county fair. He plans to attend Edison State Community College to become a nurse.

Hahn is the son of David and Wylena Hahn of Troy. He participated in the State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event, attended State FFA Convention, and earned the State FFA Degree. His post-graduate plans are undecided.

Hodge is the daughter of Steve and Jenny Hodge of Tipp City. She participated in attending the National FFA Convention, submitted a gold-rated Reporters book and helped read with elementary children. She plans to attend Northern Kentucky University to be a nurse.

Isbrandt is the son of Rich and Kristine Randall and BJ Isbrandt. He earned his State FFA Degree, helped with the Farm Safety Day program, and served as a mentor through the Freshman Families program. He plans to attend the University of Findlay for criminal justice.

Thimmes is the daughter of Robert and Kim Thimmes of Piqua. She participated in the Food Science, Job Interview, and Public Speaking Career Development Events. She earned her State FFA Degree and was a state proficiency finalist. She plans to attend Ohio State University, majoring in food science.

Younce is the daughter of Brian and Crystal Younce of Troy. She participated in fruit sales, attended the National FFA Convention, and assisted with the Little Library project. She will be attending Kettering School of Nursing to be a NICU nurse.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student who has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and receive a special medallion in celebration of their accomplishment.