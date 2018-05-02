Reed to discuss county’s opioid epidemic

PIQUA — Brad Reed, director of Community Resource Development at the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, will speak about the Opioid Epidemic in Miami County at the YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Wednesday, May 9. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 am followed by a noon luncheon ($6 per/person).

“Miami County, like most of Ohio and much of the nation, has been gripped by an epidemic of opioid use, overdoses and deaths,” Reed said.

The crisis has brought together substance use treatments providers, law enforcement, courts, the faith-based community, employers and others to stem the tide, according to Reed.

“I hope to educate attendees with an analysis of where we have been, where we are and what is next in the continuing battle against drug use,” he added.

“The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is dedicated to planning, funding, monitoring and evaluating substance abuse and mental health services for Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.”

“We are looking forward to having Brad share some information and statistics about the opioid situation in our county,” YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong said. “Brad has been with Tri-County for many years and will offer some insight into how things are and what is being done to curb the situation in our county.”

A UVMC nurse also will available from 10:15-11 a.m. that day for free blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Reservations for the program must be made by Monday, May 7.

For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.