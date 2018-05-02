Martial arts students compete

TROY — Students at Troy Martial Arts on Sunday competed at a cancer benefit tournament in Rockford, Ohio, called the Stone Tiger Challenge Benefit Martial Arts Tournament.
Troy Martial Arts not only won for the school that sent the most competitors — 27 — but also had eight students get first place and many seconds and third places, according to Chris Journell, head instructor. He said they had
The students ranged from 6 to 34 years old.
Troy’s pparticipation roughly counted for 10 percent of the total tournament donation of more than $1,000 to the Mercer County Cancer Association, Journell said.
Provided photo Kelly Journell, 7, and a first-grade student at Concord Elementary, competes at the Stone Tiger Challenge Benefit Martial Arts Tournament.
