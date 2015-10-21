Beagle hires campaign manager

TIPP CITY – Sen. Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) announced recenty that Dani Vandegriff has joined his campaign team as Campaign Manager in his bid for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District.

Vandegriff comes to the Beagle campaign from the office of Congressman Steve Stivers (R-Columbus), where she most recently served as as the South East Ohio Field Representative. Vandegriff was responsible for constituent and community outreach in six counties and worked closely with local officials on economic development efforts.

Vandegriff has an extensive background in politics and brings a wealth of campaign experience to her new role. As the Campaign Manager for State Senator Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville) in 2012, Vandegriff helped secure nearly 60 percent of the vote for Balderson in the seven-county 20th Senate District.

“Whether I’m working on a campaign or in a Congressional office, the constituents are always my top priority,” Vandegriff said. “I’ve already started meeting with individuals across the 8th Congressional District and am looking forward to building relationships and sharing Bill Beagle’s message with the families of Clark, Miami, Preble, Darke, Butler and Mercer counties.

“I am excited to welcome Dani to the team,” Senator Beagle said. “She is enthusiastic, highly professional and driven to meet with constituents in all 5½ counties of 8th Congressional District. Her vast political experience at the state as well as the federal level makes her an invaluable asset to the campaign.”

Before her time with Congressman Stivers, Vandegriff worked for Congressman Pat Tiberi (R-Galena), State Sen. Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), State Sen. Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster), and was the Manager of Government Affairs for the Ohio Coal Association.