Rezoning issue approved

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections verified petitions for a zoning referendum regarding the rezoning of 8 acres north of Finsbury Lane as part of the Nottingham development on April 16.

The referendum will appear on the November ballot.

The referendum seeks to revoke the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (north of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

On March 5, Troy City Council approved the rezoning with a vote of 7-1 with Bill Lutz voting “No” and council member Bobby Phillips absent.

Multiple residents expressed concerns with increased flooding issues in the area as the development has progressed at several prior council and committee meetings.

The referendum received 917 valid signatures out of the 626 valid signatures required.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company and is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision. The Nottingham development is managed by Jessica Minesinger.

In prior meetings, multiple homeowners expressed concerned that water issues will worsen and damage to their homes could increase if development continues in the area. Minesigner said if the property was to be developed in the future, the plans may include 11 lots and a single cul-de-sac, which would use Nottingham Road. Minesigner also said she would install larger than required drainage.

In prior meetings, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the majority of the flooding issues were downstream and efforts to clear the “Kidder Ditch” to improve water movement would be made in the near future.

