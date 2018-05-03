Former Tipp athletic director sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — A former Tippecanoe athletic director was sentenced to probation in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday for his previous actions as a public employee.

Former Tippecanoe Athletic Director Matthew R. Shomper, 47, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor prohibited representation by present or former public official or employee filed on March 2 by the Tipp City Police Department. He was found guilty of the charge and sentenced to one year of probation in addition to receiving a $500 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time on Thursday. He was also ordered to complete 35 hours of community service.

In 2016, Shomper was under investigation for alleged irregularities found by state auditors in the school’s athletic accounts. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 12, 2016, following the execution of search warrants on his school office, home, and vehicle.

Shomper allegedly earned $55,000 in mileage reimbursements, hiring family members, and using a company Shomper owns to coordinate a trip for students to New York City, according to an affidavit used to secure search warrants.

Shomper resigned in the spring of 2016 from the school district.

Troy man faces felonious assault charges

A Troy man was charged with felonious assault this week

Ryan C. Vickers, 27, of Troy, was charged with two counts of second-degree felonious assault on Tuesday and was arraigned on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court.

The incident took place on the 200 block of Eldean Road on Tuesday evening at approximately 10:45 p.m. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, there was a family dispute, and as Vickers was leaving, he reportedly struck two people involved in the dispute with his car. Vickers was later located by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“There were injuries,” Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims were treated by a squad on scene.

Vickers was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for one night before being released on his own recognizance on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing for Vickers is scheduled for May 8.

Sex offender charged with failure to notify

A sex offender is in jail after reportedly failing to notify law enforcement of his address this week.

Brandon A. Travis, 23, of Houston, was charged with fourth-degree felony failure to provide written notice of residence change and arraigned this week in Miami County Municipal Court. Travis is a tier II sex offender and was reportedly staying in a trailer on the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A and not the apartment he had on record with the sheriff’s office. Travis was also charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

Travis is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $2,500 bond.

Travis spent 17 months in prison after being found guilty of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Miami County Common Pleas Court in April 2016. Travis was found guilty of committing a sex offense with a female juvenile in June 2015 in Piqua.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Quatessa Huffman, 27, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two separate charges of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brandi N. Haney, 31, of Englewood, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Codie D. Frock, 24, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• April S. Lucas, 40, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larry E. Taylor Jr., 40, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• David S. Reigelsperger, 56, of West Milton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• James G. Akers, III, 34, of Covington, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs. Additional misdemeanor charges of child endangering and possession of drugs were dismissed.

• Barbara Bothast, 30, of Dayton, received 27 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

• Michael D. Ceyler, 34, of Sidney, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Heather R. Prater, 20, of Piqua, received a fine for minor misdemeanor attempted vicious dog at large, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor vicious dog at large.

• Christian N. Sekas, 20, of Piqua, received a fine for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Dennis M. Stankus, 58, of Tipp City, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic animal at large.

• Nathan Carl Cavanaugh, 22, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Mark A. Ford, Jr., 31, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor failure to disclose information.

• Joshua Lee Browder, 18, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing was dismissed. Browder was originally charged in connection with a report of in Piqua on Dec. 30. A complainant reported someone was threatening to shoot her son though Snapchat on Boone Street on Dec. 30, at 2:30 a.m. She had video of the threat.

• Joshua S. Minton, 39, of Troy, received 22 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification. Minton was charged in connection with a report of a male subject giving false information when identifying himself to Piqua police on Brentwood Avenue on April 11.

• Danielle C. Young-Huffman, 44, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Travis http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Brandon-Travis-CMYK.jpg Travis Shomper http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_matt_shomper_cmyk.jpg Shomper

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com