TMS to hold Final Friday kick-off

TROY — Troy Main Street is welcoming the warm weather with its Final Friday Summer Kick-Off from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 25.

This family-friendly event features a bounce house, face painting, a city of Troy firetruck, the library’s book mobile, a photo booth, and children’s activities. Many downtown businesses will host sidewalk sales and will stay open late during the event.

Throughout the evening, live demonstrations will be held on Prouty Plaza. At 5:30 p.m.m, Artistic Earth Pottery will provide a free pottery demonstration. At 6:30 p.m., Yellow Tree Yoga will offer a free yoga session.

“We are really excited to host this event,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “It’s such a great way to get the family together and enjoy the warm weather downtown.”

During the Final Friday Summer Kick-Off, Troy Main Street staff will hide three love letters to downtown Troy in stores throughout the downtown. The first person to find a letter and present it to a representative at the Troy Main Street information booth located on the Public Square will receive a prize.

“There are so many reason to love downtown Troy,” Loy said. “We wanted to highlight some of those reasons in a fun, interactive way. The winners of the love letter hunt will not be disappointed. We’ve got some great prizes to give away.”

Sponsors for the event include Beckstrom Orthodontics, Greenville National Bank-Troy Branch, Excellence in Dentistry, F&P America, Kettering Health Network, MAK Dental, Miami County Visitor’s Bureau, and Unity National Bank.