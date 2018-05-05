Miami County Marriages

Logan Laine Elam-Crosley, 22, of 4510 E. Ross Road, Tipp City to Tessa Lee Phelps, 21, of same address.

Marcus Alan Jones, 28, of 1305 Washington Ave., Piqua to Erica Michelle Atkins, 32, of same address.

Heather L. Swank, 24, of 131 Staunton St., Piqua to Joseph M. Sullivan, 30, of same address.

Megann Elizabeth Lewis, 29, of 3462 Lilac Lane, Troy to Delmar Leon Justus, 33, of 7805 E. County Road 400 N, Greensburg, Ind.

Brandi Rose Olberding, 35, of 1029 Lincoln St., Piqua to Jason Christopher Taylor, 34, of same address.

Ashlee Nicole Baker, 24, of 508 Moody Ave., Bradford to Jacob Maurice Cline, 24, of same address.