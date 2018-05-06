Women of Excellence taking nominations

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua is accepting nominations for the 2018 Women of Excellence awards and the Young Woman of Tomorrow award (16-22 years old by May 5). Nominating forms are available at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St. The completed forms must be received at the YWCA by 5 p.m. May 15, or postmarked by that date.

This awards program, established by the YWCA in 1997, recognizes women who reside in, are employed, or active in Miami County and have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities. An individual, a group, or an organization may submit nominations.

Past honorees have included: Women of Excellence – 1997: Cheryl M. Buecker; Joan C. Heidelberg; 1998: Lucinda L. Fess, Lynnita K.C. Wagner; 1999: Ruth Hahn, Sr. Virginia Scherer, S.C., Shirley Swallow; 2000: Ann M. Hinkle, Julia D. Hobart; 2001: Barbel E. Adkins; 2002: Rita J. Hollenbacher, Sharon Robinson, Patricia Duke Robinson; 2003: E. Violet Das, D. Ann Baird, Linda Verceles; 2004: Jean M. Burner, Shirley M. Saxton; 2005: Diana Fessler, Jean Heath; 2006: Cheryl Fox-Bender, Jill A. Wilson; 2007: Maria Cruz-Nanagas, M.D.; 2008: Sondra Christian, Ginger Godfrey; 2009: Dr. Jane H. Rudy, Diana L. Thompson; 2010: Deborah A. Miller; 2011: Virginia Beamish, Tara Dixon Engel; 2012: Linda A. Daniel, Terry Naas; 2013: Melissa Romanoli and Susie Wise, R.N.; 2014: Becky Rice, Linda Arbogast; 2015: Dr. Virginia Rammel, Stacy Scott; 2016: Nancy Bowman and Ruth A. Koon; 2017: Ruth Jenkins.

Young Woman of Tomorrow – 1997: La Tisha Martin; 1998: Abigail E. Zechman; 2000: Heidi L. Nees; 2001: Gabrielle A. Strouse; 2002: Christina J. Lyons; 2003: Ann Marie Wainscott; 2004: Ashlie B. Arthur; 2005: Anne D. Frasure; 2006: Jessica Fullenkamp; 2007: Virginia Zimmerman; 2008: Elizabeth Okrutny; 2009: Macarena Sanchez-Studebaker; 2010: Samantha M. Gaier; 2011: Amy Marie Young; 2012: Lauren Seman; 2013: Annie Denlinger; 2014: Lauren Altenburger; 2015: Megan Osman; 2016: Mindy Bach; 2017: Ashley Ho.

This year’s honorees will be selected by a committee of impartial judges composed of men and women from throughout Miami County. Selections will be announced in late summer and the awards will be presented at a gala luncheon on Oct. 18.

For more information and to request a nominating application, call the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626 or e-mail lbaker@ywcapiqua.com.