Tipp to offer athletic camps

TIPP CITY — For those young athletes looking to develop skills during break, Tippecanoe High School athletics is offering numerous summer camp programs.

Athletic Director JD Foust said he hopes to “introduce young students to athletics while giving them a healthy summer experience.”

“Coaches and camp counselors will help middle school and high school students develop their skills, strength and agility,” he added.

Camp options include tennis, wrestling, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and football. New this year is a father-son basketball camp for students in first through sixth grades and their dads.

Some camps start as early as June 4. Sessions are available through the summer. There are two-day and week-long camps. Some programs are offered in the morning while others are available at night. Costs range between free and $70.

“Champions are built in the off-season,” Foust said. He added the summer programs also keep students active, help develop self-esteem, and promote team building.

For more information, contact JD Foust at 669-6364