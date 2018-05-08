FFA members compete at state convention

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 3-4. They were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests, as well as attended the convention’s Career Show and met FFA members from across the state.

Speakers at the convention included professional motivational speakers Gian Paul Gonzalez; former Ohio State and NFL football player Eddie George; USDA Under Secretary Greg Ilbach; National FFA Secretary Erica Baier; and State FFA President Ryan Matthews.

The highlight of the trip was the conferring of the State FFA Degree. This year, Miami East High School had six members receive this honor. Seniors Dylan Hahn, Alex Isbrandt, Emily Thimmes, and juniors Kylie Blair, Maci Krites, and Zach Kronenberger earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, leadership experience, and FFA and community activities.

During the National Chapter Award results, the chapter was named a Top 10 Chapter out of over 320 chapters in Ohio. Additionally, the chapter placed in the Top 10 in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. These results are from the chapter’s National Chapter Application, which will now be sent to the National FFA for review and placing. The chapter also was recognized for being a Gold Medal Chapter. Members sharing informational presentations were Jessica Gillum, Dylan Hahn, Maci Krites, and Emily Thimmes.

Students were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and a plaque. Maci Krites was the state winner in the area of Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship. Michael Bair was the state winner in the area of Ohio Organic Agriculture. Emily Thimmes was the state winner in Specialty Crop Production. They will now have their applications forwarded to National FFA for further competition.

In proficiency awards, Lane Mergler was named second in the area of Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship. Kylie Blair placed third in the area of Agriculture Research-Integrated. Zach Kronenberger placed third in the area of Small Animal Production and Care. Michael Bair was named second place in Diversified Livestock Production and second in the area of Poultry Production.

Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Liza Bair, Alex Isbrandt, and Rachael Hodge received state recognition for completing a Gold-rated Chapter Secretary’s Book, Treasurer’s Book and Reporter’s Book, respectively.

In the State Agriscience Fair, members conducted a research project, created a display, and participated in an interview. Jessica Gillum and Kylie Blair placed second in their division and earned a gold rating with their research project, “Does Clean Water Mean Clean Soil?” Kearsten Kirby earned a gold rating for her research in a feed trial on market chickens. Zach Kronenberger earned a silver rating for his study of iron uptake in soybeans.

Makayla Brittain, Ethin Bendickson, and Carter Gilbert were members of the State FFA band. Other recognition for the Miami East-MVCTC FFA included special recognition for the donation of monies to various charities.

Members attending were Maci Krites, Emily Thimmes, Kylie Blair, Kearsten Kirby, Jessica Gillum, Michael Bair, Zach Kronenberger, Dylan Hahn, Lauren Wright, Emma Younce, Leann Vernon, Kaitlyn Hawes, Makayla Brittain, Ethin Bendickson, Alex Isbrandt, Carter Gilbert, Jarrett Winner, Lane Mergler, and Rachael Hodge.

A special thank you to chaperones Michelle West, Superintendent Todd Rappold, Eric Krites, and Jackie Winner for their dedication and time. Several parents and special guests joined the chapter during the convention to celebrate the accomplishments.