Troy PD responds to 4 ODs over weekend

TROY — City of Troy police department officers responded to four apparent overdoses over the weekend.

The first overdose was reported at around 10 p.m. May 4. Christopher Daniels, 31, at-large, was revived by Troy Fire medics and charged with disorderly conduct.

The second overdose was reported 3:30 a.m. May 5 in the 700 block of Jeep Street. The victim was revived by Troy Fire Department medics. Dylan Miller, 23, of Troy, was charged with probation violations in connection with the incident and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

The third overdose was reported at 11:30 a.m. May 5 at the Motel 6. Brent Slone, 28, of Hindman, Ky., was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

The fourth reported overdose was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Market Street. Lawrence Brown, 32, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and disorderly conduct.