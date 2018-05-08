Dr. Enoch to face Davidson in November

MIAMI COUNTY — Democratic candidate Dr. Vanessa Enoch will face current Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson in the 8th Congressional District race in the November 6 general election.

Dr. Enoch of West Chester received 56 percent of votes cast in the U.S. Congress District 8 Democratic primary as of press time. According to results as of press time, Dr. Enoch received 6,495 votes.

Dr. Enoch said she was still in shock as the votes poured in with unofficial results as the winner.

“I’m just astounded — I’m absolutely astounded!” she said. Dr. Enoch thanked her team with many in the background celebrating her victory. “I’m listening to the voters to hear more about what the voters want to see. Some of the things that have emerged as being very important to the voters have been healthcare and education.”

Dr. Enoch said,”I’m going to continue to listen to the voters to hear what their priorities are. Some of my priorities that people have said they are concerned with is public education and making sure that the education system is protected. I want to thank the voters in believing in me and for selecting me to represent them in this district in the November election.”

Ted Jones of Piqua had the second highest votes with 1,991 with 305 of 557 precincts reporting.

Candidates Bill Ebben of West Chester received 1,486 votes and Matthew Guyette of Greenville received 1,656 votes as of press time. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler counties and a portion of southern Mercer County.

