Local youth honored at BEST banquet

COLUMBUS — The 2017-18 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) Program wrapped up on May 5, with its annual awards banquet at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

“The banquet is a time to celebrate the many achievements of our BEST participants, both in and out of the show ring,” says Stephanie Sindel, OCA director of youth programs. “Each participant is recognized for their hard work by family, friends and BEST supporters alike.”

This year’s BEST program featured 15 sanctioned shows that weaved its way across the state with over 523 youth participants showing 749 head of market animals and heifers.

Several representatives from program sponsors, Bob Evans Farms, M.H. EBY, Frazier Farms, Farm Credit Mid–America, Garwood Cattle Co. LLC, Kalmbach Feeds – Formula of Champions and Weaver Leather Livestock, were on hand to help present awards totaling more than $50,000 in belt buckles, luggage, show materials and other awards.

Participants from Miami County who received honors included:

• Savannah Holzen, who won the drawing for a $500 gift certificate toward the purchase of her next show animal or show supplies from an OCA member, BEST sponsoring partner or OCA Allied Industry Council member.

• Fifth overall MaineTainer heifer (Maine-Anjou) – Kassidy Thompson

• BEST novice champion, fifth overall novice heifer (Crossbred) – Luke Fulton

BEST is a youth program of the OCA that recognizes Ohio’s junior beef exhibitors through a series of shows. Juniors who participate in these sanctioned shows earn points for their placing at each show. The OCA BEST program promotes educating Ohio’s juniors about the beef industry’s issues and rewards the successful accomplishments and hard work of those junior beef producers.