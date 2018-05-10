Milton-Union FFA earn awards at state

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter attended Ohio’s State FFA Convention on May 3 – 4. The Convention was held at the Ohio State fairgrounds. Members that attended the Convention were: Abby Hissong, Jessica Leffew, Jamie Rasor, Tyler Pratt, Jacob Hornberger, Emily Hornberger, Joel Cress, Webb Kress, Tyler Leffew, Taylor Falb, Darby Welbaum and Emmie Bohse.

Thursday morning, Abby Hissong competed in the State Agriscience Fair, and State Proficiency Award interview process. Her Agriscience Fair project “the effects fungicides on growth and yield of corn and soybeans” received a Gold Rating and Placed 2nd in the State. On Thursday Evening Abby was named State Proficiency WINNER, in the Agriscience Research Plant Systems Category. She will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. in October.

On Friday, the students attended the fourth session where officers who received gold ratings were announced. Chapter Treasurer, Daniel Albaugh (Webb Kress received the award), was recognized for his gold rating on the Treasurer’s notebook, and Chapter Secretary Emily Hornberger received a gold rating on her Secretary’s Book.

At the fifth and final session, Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Members Jessica Leffew, Jacob Hornberger, and Tyler Pratt received their State FFA Degree.